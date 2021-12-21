Mohali man found carrying 270gm heroin gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment

A 51-year-old Mohali resident has been awarded 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 270gm heroin into the district.

The court of additional district and session judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the convict, Balwinder Singh.

He will have to undergo extended sentence of one more year if the fine is not paid.

The special task force (STF) of Mohali police had nabbed Balwinder in October 2018 after he was found in possession of 270gm heroin.

The police had received secret information that a drug runner was coming to Mohali to supply heroin to a client in a Maruti Swift car, following which a team led by ASI Malkit Singh laid a trap and arrested Balwinder. According to police, he used to buy heroin from a Nigerian in Delhi and supply it to clients in Mohali.

Kullu man caught with 4.4kg charas awarded 10-year RI

Chandigarh A local court has sentenced a resident of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for possessing 4.4kg charas.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Anoop Ram, 32, who hails from Gorigarh village, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, and was arrested with the drug in Chandigarh in March 2019.

He was facing trial since and held guilty under Section 20 (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on November 14 this year.

According to the police, Ram was driving a Mahindra Bolero when he was stopped for checking on the Mullanpur-Chandigarh road in March 2019. Ram tried to flee, but was apprehended and found in possession of 4.4kg charas.

In its order, the court observed that the menace of drug trafficking had attained alarming proportions, posing great threat to the nation.

“In view of this, a person who has been found guilty of keeping in his conscious possession commercial quantity of a narcotic drug, 4.4kg charas in the present case, cannot be allowed to go away lightly. Sentencing has to be such, which may serve as a lesson not only for the convict but all those of his ilk,” the court said.