Mohali: Man held for abducting 21-year-old outside Kharar PG

Police arrested the main accused and recovered the 21-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted outside her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kharar on Wednesday morning.

After receiving information, the victim’s father reached Kharar, examined CCTV footage from the area. (HT File)

The case came to light after Balwinder Singh, a resident of village Rottewal in Nawanshahr district in Punjab, lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter, Gursimran Kaur, was forcibly taken away by a man and his accomplice.

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According to the FIR, Gursimran works in Mohali and stays at a PG on Nijjer Road in Kharar. Around 9 am on June 24, she left the PG for work when a white car stopped near the building.

Police said one of the occupants stepped out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman by her hair and forced her into the car. Despite her resistance and cries for help, the accused managed to flee from the spot. A witness who saw the incident attempted to intervene but could not stop the vehicle.

After receiving information, the victim’s father reached Kharar, examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage allegedly identified the main accused as Bhavya Kumar, a resident of Mohali.

In his complaint, the father stated that Bhavya had been troubling his daughter earlier as well. He alleged that the accused and another unidentified person acted together and abducted her.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Kharar City police registered a case under Sections 140(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with kidnapping and acts committed with common intention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Kharar City police registered a case under Sections 140(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with kidnapping and acts committed with common intention. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharar City SHO Amrinder Singh said, “Police acted promptly after the FIR was registered and arrested the accused. The victim was also recovered safely”.