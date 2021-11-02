Mohali man killed in bike-auto accident at Zirakpur

A 38-year-old biker was killed in an accident with an auto-rickshaw on the Airport Road in Zirakpur late on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh, who resided in Mohali. Investigating officer (IO) sub-inspector Ajit Singh said that Baldev Singh and his wife were returning from Zirakpur when the accident took place near Naraingarh Jhungain village around 8 :30pm.

As a three-wheeler hit their motorcycle, the couple fell on the road and Baldev Singh suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where he was declared brought dead, said the IO.

Police have arrested the auto driver, identified as Lala, who was later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

After postmortem, Singh’s body was handed over to his family.

Cyclist killed in Lalru mishap, car driver held

In another accident reported at Lalru on Sunday evening, a 52-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car.

The car driver, identified as Jarnail Singh of Jodhpur village in Ambala, was arrested and later released on bail.

Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, who is the IO, said the victim has been identified as Gurpal Singh of Tiwana village in Lalru. His son told police that Gurpal Singh was going to Lalru Mandi when the accident took place near PRTC dhaba around 8:30pm.

The speeding car hit the bicycle from the rear and dragged the victim along for a few metres.