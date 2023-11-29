Mohali: Masked duo robs man at gunpoint at Sector-82 cafe

Two masked men robbed a 33-year-old construction contractor of his laptop at gunpoint at a Sector-82 cafe on Monday night.

The victim, Zumber Hazra of Pathankot, who lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 82, told police that he had stopped at Barista Cafe after finishing up his day’s work. The accused approached him just as he was leaving the cafe around 1 am.

“Two men wearing hoodies and masks asked me to step outside. When I refused, one of them pointed a gun at me, following which I stepped out. They asked me to head towards my car, but I pushed one of them and escaped,” he added.

Hazra said he called his driver and the two returned to the cafe a couple of hours later, only to find his laptop, jacket, charger and headphones stolen.

On being informed, police initiated an investigation. Teams are scanning through footage recovered from CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The complainant alleged that the accused also tried to kidnap him.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on his complaint.

