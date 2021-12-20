Mohali mayor inaugurates three open-air gyms

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Sunday inaugurated three open-air gyms in Sector 70 and Phase 7. Actor Jaswinder Bhalla and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu were also present at the inauguration of the gym in the ward of mayor Jeeti Sidhu. Also, a wall was demolished in Phase 10 to provide parking space.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Sidhu said that the ongoing development works in Mohali are a clear indication that the promises he made to residents during the MC elections are being fulfilled. He added that it has been less than a year since the polls, but development works worth more than ₹100 crore are in progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that Mohali now surpassing Chandigarh and Panchkula and he is a proud resident.