Mohali mayor starts road repair work in industrial phases

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Tuesday started the work of laying a premix on major roads in industrial areas of Phase 8A and 8B. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were also present at the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu said the work of installing premix on all roads in Phase 8A and 8B at a cost of ₹3.2 crore would be completed in a few days.

He said the industries were a major source of revenue for Mohali MC, but as this neglected area was under PSIEC, the MC could not carry out development works here. Sidhu said the entire infrastructure of the area would be strengthened.

Mohali Industries Association president Anurag Aggarwal said the new team formed in Mohali MC under the leadership of Sidhu was taking up development work in the industrial sector.

It may be recalled that the entire region had been lagging behind in terms of infrastructure and for the first time, development work is being carried out by the Mohali municipal corporation here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}