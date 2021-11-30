Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali MC approves 1.25 cr to buy 2 pruning machines, funeral van
chandigarh news

Mohali MC approves 1.25 cr to buy 2 pruning machines, funeral van

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday approved ₹1.25 crore for buying two pruning machines and a funeral van. Mohali municipal corporation (MC) already has three pruning machines
The Mohali MC already has three pruning machines. It has two of its own funeral vans whereas one van was provided by industrialists and one by the MPCA. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday approved 1.25 crore for buying two pruning machines and one funeral van for Mohali. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi was also present on the occasion.

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) already has three pruning machines. The MC already has two of its own funeral vans whereas one van has been provided by industrialists and one by the MPCA.

Sidhu said the boundaries of the city and the MC were constantly expanding and due to this the MC was taking decisions to procure its own machinery. Mohali has a large number of trees which are also on the main roads and in parks there are a large number of trees that need timely pruning.

He said four zones of the horticulture department had been set up in Mohali and each zone would be provided one pruning machine each while one machine would be used for pruning trees on main roads.

He said in view of the expansion of the city, there was a great need for another funeral van and for this it had been decided to procure another van at a cost of 20 lakh.

