Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC approves policy for taxi stands
chandigarh news

Mohali MC approves policy for taxi stands

As per policy, a taxi stand owner will have to pay ₹1,000 per taxi per month to Mohali MC, and each stand shall not have less than 10 taxis
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Mohali MC has also increased vending sites for coconut sellers, and expects to bring in 15 lakh per month from both revenue heads. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The fund-starved Mohali municipal corporation has approved a policy for taxi stands and also increased vending sites for coconut sellers to rake in more revenue.

Both revenue heads are expected to raise 15 lakh per month.

The policy is also aimed at reining in mushrooming of illegal taxi stands. Currently, the city has nearly 40 taxi stands, of which only eight are approved. The illegal stands are mostly located in parking areas of markets.

Under the policy, all illegal stands will need to be regularised, with payment of arrears since the stand started operating. A refundable security of 10,000 will also be levied.

A taxi stand owner will have to pay 1,000 per taxi per month to the civic body, and each stand shall not have less than 10 taxis.

The area for the stand will be provided on rent, with provision for 5% annual hike. The pre-fabricated structures for these stands will be approved by MC for uniform appearance across the city.

Each taxi stand should have a proper toilet, and washing of vehicles and clothes will not be allowed. Taxi fares will be regulated and displayed at each stand.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said taxi stand owners had encroached upon parking lots and other places with impunity: “No taxi will be allowed to function beyond the allotted space.”

Meanwhile, the vending sites for coconut sellers have been increased from 18 to 38. “MC expects to generate 5.5 lakh from taxi stands and 10 lakh from coconut vendors every month,” said Kamal Kumar Garg, MC commissioner.

