Mohali MC clears way for constructing cycle track in town

The municipal corporation, Mohali, has cleared the way for constructing cycle tracks in the town.

In the meeting of the finance and contract committee held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu passed the estimate and approved to construct the track for which ₹81 lakh has been earmarked for the first phase of the cycle track.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the traffic in Mohali was continuously increasing and with it the number of road accidents involving cyclists was also increasing. He said for this purpose an estimate had been passed in the meeting of the finance and contract committee for the construction of the cycle track. He said under the first phase this cycle track would be constructed from the Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Airport Road to Mohali village via Spice Chowk at a cost of ₹81 lakh.

The mayor said a large number of industrial workers on this road come on bicycles. The traffic on this road was heavy. He said a large number of workers from the Balongi side also come on this road on bicycles and for their safety, it was necessary to build this cycle track.

He said there were also cycling clubs in Mohali which were demanding the construction of cycle tracks and this demand was being met with. He said after the completion of the first phase, cycling tracks would be constructed all over the city.