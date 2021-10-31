Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC clears way for constructing cycle track in town
chandigarh news

Mohali MC clears way for constructing cycle track in town

The Mohali MC has given green signal for constructing cycle track in the town; 81 lakh has been earmarked for the first phase of the cycling track
The Mohali MC has cleared the way for constructing cycle track in the town. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The Mohali MC has cleared the way for constructing cycle track in the town. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The municipal corporation, Mohali, has cleared the way for constructing cycle tracks in the town.

In the meeting of the finance and contract committee held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu passed the estimate and approved to construct the track for which 81 lakh has been earmarked for the first phase of the cycle track.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the traffic in Mohali was continuously increasing and with it the number of road accidents involving cyclists was also increasing. He said for this purpose an estimate had been passed in the meeting of the finance and contract committee for the construction of the cycle track. He said under the first phase this cycle track would be constructed from the Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Airport Road to Mohali village via Spice Chowk at a cost of 81 lakh.

The mayor said a large number of industrial workers on this road come on bicycles. The traffic on this road was heavy. He said a large number of workers from the Balongi side also come on this road on bicycles and for their safety, it was necessary to build this cycle track.

He said there were also cycling clubs in Mohali which were demanding the construction of cycle tracks and this demand was being met with. He said after the completion of the first phase, cycling tracks would be constructed all over the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out