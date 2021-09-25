Mohali: MC finance panel approves development works worth 15 crore

The members of the finance and contract committee of the municipal corporation on Friday approved estimates of new development works and work orders worth 15 crore at a meeting held here on Friday.

At the meeting chaired by city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, the finance committee approved new estimates of ₹7 crore, work orders of ₹8 crore, which include installation of open-air gym, installation of premix on roads, installation of paving blocks, and installation of number plates in different wards of Mohali.

Of the ₹7 crore approved, the market parking of Phase 5 will be rebuilt with ₹63 lakh. Apart from this, a separate sewer pipe will be installed in the quarters in Phase 10 at a cost of ₹63 lakh. The water supply and sewerage pipe were mixed in this area and keeping in view the health of the people, the sewerage pipe is being brought out.

In another resolution, the recruitment of sanitation employees in Mohali will now be handled by PunCom: Mohali MC has to recruit 1,000 workers for manual cleaning in the city.

Speaking after the meeting, mayor Sidhu said that development works in Mohali were being carried out on a war footing and he and his team personally reviewed every project so that no compromise was made with quality.