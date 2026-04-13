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Mohali: MC formally dissolves; commissioner takes over ahead of polls

Last week, the Punjab government issued a notification dissolving the corporation with effect from April 11, 2026. While the election schedule is yet to be announced, sources said the polls are likely to be held in June this year.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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With the municipal corporation formally dissolved on April 11, MC commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha has taken charge of day-to-day administrative affairs. The civic body will now remain under administrative control until a new House is elected.

In January this year, the Punjab government had issued a notification on ward delimitation for the municipal corporation. (HT File)

Last week, the Punjab government issued a notification dissolving the corporation with effect from April 11, 2026. While the election schedule is yet to be announced, sources said the polls are likely to be held in June this year.

According to the notification issued by secretary local bodies, Manjit Singh Brar on April 2, the tenure of the current MC House has ended, bringing the terms of the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor to a close. Commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha has assumed charge of routine administration from April 11.

There was some ambiguity regarding the exact tenure, as the Punjab local bodies minister clarified that the MC House would formally complete five years on April 26. However, the administrative transition has begun earlier, from April 11.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: MC formally dissolves; commissioner takes over ahead of polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: MC formally dissolves; commissioner takes over ahead of polls
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