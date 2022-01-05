Mohali MC House approves hiring of 733 sanitation workers

The agenda to recruit 733 contractual sanitation employees at DC rates was approved in the municipal corporation House meeting on Tuesday.

The House also decided to write a letter to the central government to start more direct international flights from the Chandigarh International Airport.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said a letter had also been written to the Railways requesting that all trains going to “Gurudhams” make a halt at the Mohali railway station.

Other matters approved in the House meeting included development works in some housing societies under the Mohali MC, handing over the Muslim and Christian cemeteries to their respective associations, and promotion of some employees as drivers.

Among other development works, paver blocks, water booster plants for water supply in Phase 8A and 8B Industrial Areas, maintenance of ponds in Sohana village and development of a park in Phase 7 were also approved.

During the meeting, councillors from the opposition parties alleged that development works in their wards were being ignored.

Apart from the mayor and councillors, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, municipal commissioner Kamal Garg and other MC officials were also present.

