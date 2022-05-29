Mohali MC launches drive to clean major city roads
The municipal corporation (MC) launched a week-long cleanliness drive. Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi lauded municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur’s efforts and appealed to the residents to extend full cooperation.
The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city’s main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Franco Chowk, Sector 48 to IISER, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.
Speaking about the same, commissioner Navjot Kaur said the debris and garbage lying on these roads is being removed. She also directed officials to challan all offenders and appealed for the Mohali residents’ cooperation. He said that garbage should be disposed of at designated sites and not in public places.
Highlighting the city’s ranking in the top 100 of the sanitation survey, Sidhu said that the MC is working diligently to maintain Mohali’s Swachh Sarvekshan standing.
Farmers protest infringement of land ownership rights
Members of the Kisan Hit Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, on Saturday held a protest against the state government over infringement of statutory/legal rights of landowners (joint land of proprietors) in the villages of Punjab under the guise of removing illegal occupation of ‘panchayat’ lands by official machinery at Chappar Chiri, Mohali. The protestors said the affected landowners/farmers have no claim over any land that is used for common purposes in a village and is rightly classified as ‘shamlat deh’, adding that denying them ownership was a violation of their legal statutory rights.
Seven RWAs protest against Bajwa Developers
Members of seven Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA) of Sectors 123, 124, 125 and 117 on Saturday held a protest against Bajwa Developers over the lack of basic amenities in their localities. Gathered outside the developer’s office in Sector 125, protesters complained about erratic power supply, poor sewerage system, broken internal roads and contaminated drinking water supply.
National conference concludes at PU
The two-day national conference jointly organised by Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work and Indian Society of Professional Social Work concluded on Saturday. The conference on building a new eco-social world had a valedictory session, which saw felicitations for medical social workers, volunteers, research scholars and students.
Dev Samaj felicitates students
PGGCG holds convocation
Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, hosted its 34th annual convocation on Saturday. A total of 219 postgraduate degrees were awarded. A total of 40 students received the roll of honour, while 15 were awarded college colour. As many as 88 students bagged top 10 positions in the University, with 7 ranking first.
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship
Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip's Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said. The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter.
Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered
Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife principal of a private school, Sushpinder Kaur. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25. The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd.
Journalists’ mental health in focus at Facebook and Fortis’ training session
Facebook, in association with Fortis Healthcare, on Saturday organised a training session on the mental health of journalists focusing on ways to manage one's mental health and help fellow colleagues and friends who may be undergoing mental stress. The session opened with an address by Ramya Venugopal of Meta's news media partnership and strategic partner development Trushar Barot. The main session, which lasted for two hours, was conducted by psychiatrist and TEDx speaker Samir Parikh.
4 arrested for supplying spurious liquor in Fatehgarh Sahib
The Punjab excise department along with the local police has busted an organised module of liquor smugglers involved in supplying and filling cheap smuggled alcohol into empty bottles of expensive foreign liquor brands and has arrested four persons in connection with the crime, the excise officials said on Saturday. Four members of the gang, including one of the accused Kundan Visht of Chandigarh, Harshwardan Parshad of Ambala, Pradeep Singh of Narayangarh in Haryana and Jasmin Kaur of Sangrur were arrested.
