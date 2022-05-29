Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC launches drive to clean major city roads
Mohali MC launches drive to clean major city roads

Roads leading from YPS Chowk to Kumbra Chowk and from Sector 48 to IISER among those to be cleaned in Mohali MC’s week-long drive
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The municipal corporation (MC) launched a week-long cleanliness drive. Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi lauded municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur’s efforts and appealed to the residents to extend full cooperation.

The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city’s main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Franco Chowk, Sector 48 to IISER, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.

Speaking about the same, commissioner Navjot Kaur said the debris and garbage lying on these roads is being removed. She also directed officials to challan all offenders and appealed for the Mohali residents’ cooperation. He said that garbage should be disposed of at designated sites and not in public places.

Highlighting the city’s ranking in the top 100 of the sanitation survey, Sidhu said that the MC is working diligently to maintain Mohali’s Swachh Sarvekshan standing.

Farmers protest infringement of land ownership rights

Mohali

Members of the Kisan Hit Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, on Saturday held a protest against the state government over infringement of statutory/legal rights of landowners (joint land of proprietors) in the villages of Punjab under the guise of removing illegal occupation of ‘panchayat’ lands by official machinery at Chappar Chiri, Mohali. The protestors said the affected landowners/farmers have no claim over any land that is used for common purposes in a village and is rightly classified as ‘shamlat deh’, adding that denying them ownership was a violation of their legal statutory rights.

Seven RWAs protest against Bajwa Developers

Mohali

Members of seven Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA) of Sectors 123, 124, 125 and 117 on Saturday held a protest against Bajwa Developers over the lack of basic amenities in their localities. Gathered outside the developer’s office in Sector 125, protesters complained about erratic power supply, poor sewerage system, broken internal roads and contaminated drinking water supply.

National conference concludes at PU

Chandigarh

The two-day national conference jointly organised by Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work and Indian Society of Professional Social Work concluded on Saturday. The conference on building a new eco-social world had a valedictory session, which saw felicitations for medical social workers, volunteers, research scholars and students.

Dev Samaj felicitates students

Chandigarh Dev Samaj College of Education organised the 41st annual prize distribution function on college premises, which commenced with the tree plantation drive. Principal Agnese Dhillion awarded prizes to 180 students for their outstanding performances in areas like academics, sports and social work.

PGGCG holds convocation

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, hosted its 34th annual convocation on Saturday. A total of 219 postgraduate degrees were awarded. A total of 40 students received the roll of honour, while 15 were awarded college colour. As many as 88 students bagged top 10 positions in the University, with 7 ranking first.

