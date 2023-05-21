Mohali MC flags off 2 collection vehicles to collect old household items

Under a unique campaign “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” launched by the Mohali municipal corporation (MC), joint commissioner Kiran Sharma flagged off two collection vehicles on Saturday to collect unused household items from residents in Mohali.

Mohali MC will clean, refurbish and upgrade the articles for needy persons. Restored articles will be given free of cost or sold at nominal rates to the needy ones. (Hindustan Times)

The old goods and articles, collected from public, will be delivered to various RRR centres with the help of these vehicles. People can donate household articles at the city’s RRR (reduce, recycle, reuse) stores from May 15 to June 5 as part of World Environment Day programme.

The MC will clean, refurbish and upgrade the articles for needy persons. Restored articles will be given free of cost or sold at nominal rates to the needy ones. “The aim of the campaign is to ensure household articles in good condition do not go to waste and are instead reused. Only useable items will be accepted for donation,” said the MC joint commissioner.

The articles include clothes, shoes, books/stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, wooden item/furniture, etc.

There are five RRR ( reduce, reuse and recycle) centres set up in Mohali. A special awareness drive is being carried out in each ward and people can hand over articles /goods to RRR centres. In the first phase, four centres have been set-up at various community centres at Sector 54, 65 and 71, and night shelter Sector 56. On Saturday, MC also set-up one RRR centre at Nature Park Phase 8.

Mohali commissioner Navjot Kaur, said “Initially four centres have been set-up for residents to give away their unused and old household items.”

“Mohali being the urban centre of district with increasing spending power of residents is facing excess disposable items at households. These RRR centres will play pivot role in making the city swachh and clean,” she added.

Residents can contact toll free number 1-800-137-0007 or WhatsApp at 94637-75070 to donate their household items.

