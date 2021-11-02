Mohali MC prepares map to include new areas

The Mohali municipal corporation has prepared a map to extend its boundaries as part of the ongoing delimitation process.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday approved the map, prepared using documents obtained from GMADA and revenue department, and sent it to the Punjab local government department.

Sidhu said that as per the demand of people of Mohali and adjoining villages, a resolution was passed on June 28 to bring more areas under the MC. These included Sectors 66A,82, 91, 92, 116 and 117 besides Balongi, Bariali and Badmajra villages and TDI.

The mayor said once the local bodies department approves the resolution and the map, objections will be sought from people. ‘’After completion of this process and clearance from the government, the entire area will come under the Mohali MC,’’ he said, adding that development works will be carried out in all villages to provide them with city-like facilities.