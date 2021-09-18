Mohali MC removes 55 street vendors from Phase 7 market

Three days after officials of the enforcement wing were given a month’s time to clear the encroachments in the markets, the civic body officials swung into action and held a major drive in Phase 7 on Friday, confiscating articles of 55 illegal vendors.

Most of these vendors were removed from the parking area and market corridors. The drive began at 5pm and continued till 6pm.

Secretary-cum-enforcement officer Ranjeev Kumar said, “Now the drives will be regularly held in the mornings and evenings. We have warned them several times, but they are adamant. They will be challaned on the basis of the articles. For one rehri, we charge ₹1,000 as fine.”

Earlier in the day, the drive was also carried out in Phases 11 and 4, and Sectors 70 and 71.

On September 14, Mohali MC had divided the area under its jurisdiction into four zones to tackle encroachments in markets. While chairing the civic body’s monthly General House meeting on September 14, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu had said the area inspectors heading the teams would be responsible to get rid of encroachments in a month: “If they fail to do so, they will be charge-sheeted or suspended.”

During the visit, it was found that vendors are fearlessly operating in parking lots and on the main road in the markets of Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11. Also, shop owners in all these markets have encroached upon the corridors, leaving no space for visitors.

Under the Street Vendors Act, there are 993 vendors in the city. However, the number of those actually operating in the markets is close to 2,000 who can be seen selling a variety of products, including apparel, footwear, jewellery and eatables, in market corridors and parking areas. In some markets, there is no space to even walk in the corridors.

The enforcement wing of MC has only two vehicles including a truck, a Bolero jeep, which caters to the entire city.