Mohali MC’s first House Meeting: Councillors to deliberate on parks’ management, maintenance of public toilets

The first House meeting of the newly elected Mohali municipal corporation (MC) is set to be held on Friday, with councillors expected to deliberate on two major civic proposals handing over maintenance of neighbourhood parks to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and approving revised estimates for the construction and maintenance of public toilet blocks across the city.

The revised estimates proposed for approval are ₹116 lakh each for Zones 1 and 2, ₹127.48 lakh for Zone 3 and ₹168 lakh for Zone 4, taking the total estimated expenditure to over ₹527 lakh. (HT File)

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The meeting, chaired by mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, will begin at 10 am at the Municipal Bhawan in Sector 68.

The proposal regarding the parks seek approval for allowing registered welfare associations to undertake maintenance of parks located in their respective localities. According to the agenda, the initiative is aimed at improving upkeep through greater community participation. The proposal draws its basis from a Punjab government notification issued on May 11, 2017, which permits the allotment for maintenance of parks to registered welfare associations. The civic body is expected to frame detailed terms and conditions before inviting applications from eligible associations.

The move marks a significant departure from the existing arrangement, under which park maintenance is carried out directly by the municipal corporation through contractors and horticulture staff. Officials believe involving RWAs could improve accountability and maintenance standards while reducing the burden on the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} Another key item on the agenda is the approval of revised estimates for the construction and maintenance of public toilet blocks spread across four municipal zones. The proposal follows objections raised by contractors over the earlier estimates approved by the MC’s General House through resolution No 426 dated February 9, 2026. Contractors reportedly stated that the earlier estimates were not financially viable in view of rising operational costs and minimum wage obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another key item on the agenda is the approval of revised estimates for the construction and maintenance of public toilet blocks spread across four municipal zones. The proposal follows objections raised by contractors over the earlier estimates approved by the MC’s General House through resolution No 426 dated February 9, 2026. Contractors reportedly stated that the earlier estimates were not financially viable in view of rising operational costs and minimum wage obligations. {{/usCountry}}

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The revised estimates proposed for approval are ₹116 lakh each for Zones 1 and 2, ₹127.48 lakh for Zone 3 and ₹168 lakh for Zone 4, taking the total estimated expenditure to over ₹527 lakh. The revised figures are substantially higher than the previous estimates and are intended to ensure uninterrupted maintenance, sanitation services and compliance with labour norms.

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The House will also consider the constitution of a tender committee under Section 42(4) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, comprising the mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor, commissioner and nominated councillors. Other agenda items include several separate compassionate appointment cases involving the families of deceased municipal employees and additional matters placed before the House with the permission of the chair.