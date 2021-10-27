Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali MC to recruit 1,000 sanitation workers, sewermen

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said applications have been invited to recruit 959 sanitation workers and 61 sewermen
Online forms can be filled and submitted on the website of Mohali MC by November 8.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab local bodies department has approved over 1,000 posts of sanitation workers and sewermen for the Mohali municipal corporation.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said applications have been invited to recruit 959 sweepers and 61 sewermen. He said online forms can be filled and submitted on the MC’s website till November 8.

Sidhu said the recruitment will be done on merit basis and the process will be conducted by Puncom to ensure transparency.

The mayor said such an initiative for direct recruitment of sanitation workers has been taken for the first time, for which the MC House had passed a resolution that was sent to the local bodies department. Earlier, sanitation workers were working under contractors engaged by the civic body. Now, they will become contractual workers of the MC.

