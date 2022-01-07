Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MLA hands over job letters to 733 sanitation workers
chandigarh news

Mohali MLA hands over job letters to 733 sanitation workers

On Tuesday, the Mohali municipal corporation House had approved the agenda to hire 733 sanitation employees and sewermen
Their recruitment will further strengthen the sanitation services in the city, said Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Two days after the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) House approved the agenda, local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu handed over appointment letters to 733 sanitation employees and sewermen on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said after approving the agenda to recruit the sanitation employees directly on Tuesday, MC forwarded it to the Punjab local government department.

He said these employees had been hired on DC rates, adding that their recruitment will further strengthen the sanitation services in the city.

President of Mohali Sweepers’ Union, Pawan Godyal welcomed MC’s decision to provide more jobs to sanitation workers and thanked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, municipal commissioner Kamal Garg and other MC officials were also present on the occasion.

