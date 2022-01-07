Mohali MLA hands over job letters to 733 sanitation workers

Two days after the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) House approved the agenda, local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu handed over appointment letters to 733 sanitation employees and sewermen on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said after approving the agenda to recruit the sanitation employees directly on Tuesday, MC forwarded it to the Punjab local government department.

He said these employees had been hired on DC rates, adding that their recruitment will further strengthen the sanitation services in the city.

President of Mohali Sweepers’ Union, Pawan Godyal welcomed MC’s decision to provide more jobs to sanitation workers and thanked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, municipal commissioner Kamal Garg and other MC officials were also present on the occasion.