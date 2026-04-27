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Mohali: Mohali builder pulled up for delay in flat possession

The bench, comprising president SK Aggarwal, member Paramjeet Kaur and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath, partly allowed the complaint against M/s Boparai Developers and its partners

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Holding a Mohali-based developer liable for delay in handing over possession of a flat, the district consumer disputes redressal commission ordered it pay 9% annual interest on the deposited amount along with 50,000 as compensation and litigation costs to the homebuyers.

The commission also observed that accepting an alternative flat did not take away the complainants’ right to seek compensation for delay. (HT File)

The bench, comprising president SK Aggarwal, member Paramjeet Kaur and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath, partly allowed the complaint against M/s Boparai Developers and its partners.

The complainants had booked a flat in the Fateh Homes project in Sector 127, Sante Majra, Kharar, in December 2018 for 15 lakh, and were promised possession by August 30, 2019. The possession was, however, handed over only in May 2021 after the buyers agreed to an alternative flat in the same project. They approached the commission alleging delay, incomplete work, lack of basic amenities and non-utilisation of maintenance funds.

The developer contested the complaint, stating that the change of flat was made with mutual consent and that the delay occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected labour and material supply. It also claimed that the flat was complete in all respects and that essential services were available. On the issue of maintenance funds, it submitted that a residents’ welfare association would be formed after full completion of the project.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Mohali builder pulled up for delay in flat possession
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Mohali builder pulled up for delay in flat possession
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