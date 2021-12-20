Mohali: MP Manish Tewari inaugurates devp works in Majri block

Member of Parliament from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, inaugurated a series of development works at Barsalpur Tapriyan village in Kharar’s Majri block on Sunday. Former Punjab cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang accompanied him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tewari inaugurated the construction work of a road leading to the solid waste management plant and cremation ground at the village.

Tewari said that there will be no shortage of funds for development works and their aim is to provide urban facilities in villages. Both these development works will be carried at a cost of about ₹25 lakh, he added.

Kang said that the development works in the constituency have accelerated during the Congress rule and the aim of the party is to take Punjab on the path of progress.