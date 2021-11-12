Mohali: Narrow escape for two in broad daylight firing, over old enmity

Two persons had a narrow escape after four miscreants opened fire at them in broad daylight, at Madanpura roundabout in Mohali on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 pm, when the four accused, in a white Tata Safari car, hit the motorcycle of the victim, Rohit. As Rohit and his friend, Jaswinder Singh, fell on the ground, the accused opened fire at them but the two managed to run in different directions and take cover in nearby houses.

A few minutes after the incident, Rohit received a voice message on his phone, asking him “how he felt about the trailer”.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said, “During the preliminary probe, it emerged that the accused were known to the victim and the attack took place due to an old enmity.”

Police have recovered an empty shell of a bullet from the spot. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to identify the accused.

In his statement, Rohit said he had stepped out to buy medicines for his mother and later around 4pm, he went to Madanpur to drop his friend Jaswinder. As he reached near the roundabout, a white Tata Safari, which was already there, deliberately hit his bike. Four persons stepped out of car, of which he identified three as Ravi Kumar, Gauri and Bunty, with whom he had a verbal spat some time ago. One of them was holding a pistol while the other had a sword, said the victim. He said on seeing the weapon, he ran for cover. The accused opened fire at him but the bullet missed him and he took shelter in a house in Madanpur village.

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused.

Rohit’s mother, Ragini, said her son used to work in a factory earlier. He had to leave the job due to an enmity with some persons. She said she would send her son to some other place as the accused wanted to kill him over a minor issue.