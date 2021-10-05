Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Navjot Singh Mahal assumes charge as SSP
chandigarh news

Mohali: Navjot Singh Mahal assumes charge as SSP

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Mohali SSP Navjot Singh Mahal. (HT)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Navjot Singh Mahal assumed charge as the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday. On the first day in office, he said he aims to make Mohali a crime-free district.

“Crime prevention and maintaining law and order will be my priority. I will adopt zero tolerance towards corruption and police officers will have to discharge their duties honestly. Getting justice for public will be the foremost task,” said the new SSP, after joining office at the district administrative complex. He said police presence will be increased at all major points in the district to control illegal activities

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Mahal was previously posted as commandant of 7th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, and was also holding additional charge of AIG, special task force, Jalandhar.

A nephew of cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, he has also served as the SSP in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Rural and Khanna. In Mohali, he has replaced Satinder Singh, who has been posted as the SSP, Jalandhar Rural.

GMADA get new chief administrator

Vipul Ujjwal, a 2009-batch Indian Administrative Services officer, is the new chief administrator of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). He on Monday took over charge from Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, who had joined office in June last year.

Ujjwal was earlier holding the charge of director and special secretary, social security, women and child development. He has also served as a deputy commissioner in Hoshiarpur, Nawashahr and Gurdaspur.

