Mohali: Nine booked for firing in air

The Mataur police have booked nine people for firing in the air after an altercation broke out between two groups late on Monday evening behind the Phase-7 market.

Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh Lehal said that on hearing the gunshots, ASI Jaspal Singh, who was patrolling in the area, reached the spot along with a police team. But, before they reached, both groups fled the spot in their cars.

Lehal said police have recovered five empty .32 bore pistol shells from the spot. We have identified the accused and hopefully, they will be arrested soon, he added. According to police, all the accused live in paying guests in Mohali and Chandigarh.