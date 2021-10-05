Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: One more dies of suspected dengue, toll mounts to five
chandigarh news

Mohali: One more dies of suspected dengue, toll mounts to five

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Ninety-one suspected dengue cases were reported in the Mohali district on Monday of which 46 were confirmed. (Image for representational purpose)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 30-year-old woman from Mataur village reportedly became the latest victim of dengue in Mohali, which has so far registered five deaths due to the disease in the last one month.

As many as 482 dengue cases have been logged till date in Mohali. Ninety-one suspected cases were reported in the district on Monday of which 46 were confirmed.

District epidemiologist Dr Vikas Nagra said the five deaths — three in September and two in October — are under review. “Of the total 482 cases, 344 were reported during September. In October, 111 cases have been confirmed, while 168 cases of suspected dengue have been reported in the first five days,” he added.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “The situation is turning alarming and to tackle it, anti-dengue drives have already been started. We need full cooperation of the residents in this.”

She said inspection, spray and awareness campaigns by the teams of Mohali health department for the prevention of dengue have been going on continuously since March across the district.

Thirteen teams, she said, have surveyed 1,36,665 houses and other places in the district since March. Mosquito larvae have been found in as many as 4,957 houses and challans have been issued to the violators.

For information, the health department could be contacted on helpline number 104, she added.

