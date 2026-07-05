Mohali: Over seven Baltana shops gutted, traders allege arson

A massive fire engulfed several shops in Baltana’s furniture market, destroying goods in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. According to information, the fire was triggered by burning of two motorcycles by unidentified persons in the market. The Zirakpur police have registered a case.

One of the bikes set on fire in Baltana furniture market on Sunday.

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Rajeev Babar (50), owner of Babar Jewellery (SCO 19), Tribune Colony Road, City Vihar Phase II, Baltana, mentioned in his police complaint that the incident occurred around 3.30 am. He stated that two motorcycles, bearing registration numbers PB65AN4902 and PB70N7617, belonging to his neighbour, Naresh Goyal, were parked in the market when they were set on fire by unidentified persons.

“Naresh Goyal’s sons — Nishank Goyal and Rishi Goyal — had a dispute with some unidentified persons in the past who might have consigned the bikes to flames. The fire subsequently spread to the market, damaging the surrounding shops,” Babar stated in his complaint.

Police officials said a computer store, a cosmetics outlet, a medical shop, a departmental store, a footwear shop, a communication centre and the Babar Jewellery store among other shops were gutted. Babar said the incident caused heavy financial losses to the business owners.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, in-charge of Baltana police post, along with other police personnel, inspected the site and recorded the complainant’s statement before registering an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 326(G) (mischief by fire or explosive substance causing damage), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, in-charge of Baltana police post, along with other police personnel, inspected the site and recorded the complainant’s statement before registering an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 326(G) (mischief by fire or explosive substance causing damage), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said they were examining the circumstances leading to the fire and working to identify the persons responsible. Investigators are verifying the alleged dispute involving Naresh Goyal’s sons and reviewing the evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage and other technical inputs.