Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Painter dies after accidental fall in Dera Bassi
Mohali: Painter dies after accidental fall in Dera Bassi

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Identified as Farman, he was carrying out paint work at a flat on Saturday when he lost balance and fell down, said the Mohali police. (AFP/Representative image)

A 24-year-old painter died after falling from a height of 40 feet while working at Silver City in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi, police said on Sunday.

Identified as Farman, he was carrying out paint work at a flat on Saturday when he lost balance while shooing away birds and fell down, said police. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Farman belonged to Najibabad in Uttar Pardesh and was unmarried. Narpinder Singh, Mubarakpur police post in-charge, said it inquest proceedings have been initiated on the statement of his brother Salman. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to family members.

