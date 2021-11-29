Mohali: Passersby foil carjacking bid on Landran-Kharar road

Passersby caught an armed carjacker, who was trying to flee with a car snatched on gunpoint on late Saturday evening on Kharar-Landran road. Two of his accomplices, however, managed to flee.

The accused has been identified as Satvir Singh, a resident of Chandran village in Ludhiana, while his aides are Gurpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh, also residents of Ludhiana.

As per the information, the victim Ashish Kumar, in his complaint to the police, alleged that he works as a cab driver.

He had picked up the trio on his way back from Mandi Gobindgarh. They asked him to drop them to Chandigarh. They initially made him take rounds on the Kharar-Landran road on the pretext of finding an address. When they reached a housing society on Kharar-Landran, one of the three mean pulled out a pistol and asked Ashish to hand over the keys and possession of the vehicle. A scuffle ensued between the carjackers and Ashish, following which, passersby started gathering there. On seeing this, two out of the three carjackers fled but the third one was nabbed by passersby and handed over to the police. Police have also recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

Sohana station house officer, inspector Bhagwant Singh said all three have been under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. Satvir was produced in a local court, from where he was sent to three-day police custody.