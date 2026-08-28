Mohali: Patients suffer as OPDs shut amid Punjab employees’ strike

Patients seeking routine consultations and medicines were among those affected in Mohali as outpatient departments (OPDs) at government health facilities remained closed during a statewide protest by government employees and pensioners on Thursday over their long-pending demands.

The employees staging a protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

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The protest was called by the state joint action committee, Punjab, following its August 7 state-level mega rally, with employees observing mass casual leave and holding demonstrations at district headquarters to press for the release of dearness allowance, restoration of old pension scheme, and implementation of Punjab pay scales among others.

In Mohali, OPD services at Government Medical College and Hospital, Phase 6, as well as sub-divisional hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi and the ESI Hospital, remained affected. Elective surgeries were also not conducted. Emergency services, emergency surgeries, care of admitted patients, medico-legal services and post-mortems continued. The shutdown also affected all 45 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district, which remained closed for the third consecutive day. The clinics are particularly important for residents of rural areas seeking nearby primary healthcare.

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{{^usCountry}} At government offices, routine public services were disrupted. Work at the DC office, tehsil offices and regional transport office was affected, with services including property registrations, driving licences, vehicle registrations, transfers and permits remaining pending. Technical and clerical staff at PSPCL offices also joined the protest, affecting routine work related to electricity bills and new connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At government offices, routine public services were disrupted. Work at the DC office, tehsil offices and regional transport office was affected, with services including property registrations, driving licences, vehicle registrations, transfers and permits remaining pending. Technical and clerical staff at PSPCL offices also joined the protest, affecting routine work related to electricity bills and new connections. {{/usCountry}}

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A large number of employees and pensioners gathered outside PUDA Bhawan in Mohali after submitting mass leave applications.