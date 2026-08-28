...
...
Next Story

Mohali: Patients suffer as OPDs shut amid Punjab employees’ strike

he protest was called by the state joint action committee, Punjab, following its August 7 state-level mega rally, with employees observing mass casual leave and holding demonstrations

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 08:15:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Patients seeking routine consultations and medicines were among those affected in Mohali as outpatient departments (OPDs) at government health facilities remained closed during a statewide protest by government employees and pensioners on Thursday over their long-pending demands.

The employees staging a protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
The employees staging a protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

The protest was called by the state joint action committee, Punjab, following its August 7 state-level mega rally, with employees observing mass casual leave and holding demonstrations at district headquarters to press for the release of dearness allowance, restoration of old pension scheme, and implementation of Punjab pay scales among others.

In Mohali, OPD services at Government Medical College and Hospital, Phase 6, as well as sub-divisional hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi and the ESI Hospital, remained affected. Elective surgeries were also not conducted. Emergency services, emergency surgeries, care of admitted patients, medico-legal services and post-mortems continued. The shutdown also affected all 45 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district, which remained closed for the third consecutive day. The clinics are particularly important for residents of rural areas seeking nearby primary healthcare.

A large number of employees and pensioners gathered outside PUDA Bhawan in Mohali after submitting mass leave applications.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Patients suffer as OPDs shut amid Punjab employees’ strike
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe