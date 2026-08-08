Mohali: Peer Muchalla residents flag trash dumps, demand civic solutions

Residents of Peer Muchalla have raised concerns over deteriorating civic conditions, alleging that while the long-pending sewage overflow issue has been partially addressed, illegal garbage dumping on vacant plots continues unchecked, posing serious health risks.

According to executive officer of the Zirakpur municipal council, Parvinder Singh Bhatti, the accumulation of garbage and the sewage-related issues were a result of the ongoing strike by sanitation workers. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Several open plots in the locality have turned into unofficial dumping grounds, with heaps of construction debris and household waste emitting a foul smell and attracting flies, say residents.

ML Sharma, secretary of the Chinar Heights Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said the issue has persisted despite repeated representations to the authorities. “After several reminders, the sewage overflow problem was resolved to some extent, but the garbage dumping has gone completely out of hand. The stench has become unbearable and residents are forced to live in unhygienic conditions,” he added.

Residents claimed the dumping started with construction debris has gradually expanded to include household waste. “Flies and foul smell have become part of our daily lives,” said Reshma, a domestic worker living near one of the dumping sites.

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{{^usCountry}} Kriti, another resident, said the heaps of waste had remained unattended for months and had become an eyesore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti, another resident, said the heaps of waste had remained unattended for months and had become an eyesore. {{/usCountry}}

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Ward number 11 councillor Gursewak Singh acknowledged the issue, saying it had been repeatedly flagged before the municipal council. “The situation is bad and we have raised the matter several times. A permanent solution is needed to stop illegal dumping and maintain cleanliness,” he said.

Executive officer of the Zirakpur municipal council, Parvinder Singh Bhatti, said the accumulation of garbage and the sewage-related issues were a result of the ongoing strike by sanitation workers. “The civic services have been affected due to the strike. The situation will be normalised soon and garbage will be cleared,” he said.