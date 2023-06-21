Mohali picked for CM Di Yogshala campaign

The Punjab government has selected Mohali among the five cities for Phase 2 of the CM Di Yogshala campaign that will be launched on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Preference will be given to localities where a minimum of 25 people are willing to learn yoga. Interested groups of residents can give a missed call at 7669-400-500 to register. (HT Photo)

Apart from Mohali, the other cities that are part of Phase 2 are Sangrur, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

Phase 1 was launched in April in the cities of Amritsar, Phagwara, Patiala and Ludhiana.

As part of the campaign, five trained yoga instructors have been assigned to Mohali to impart training to people in parks and other public places from Thursday onwards, according to deputy commissioner Aashika Jain.

Preference will be given to localities where a minimum of 25 people are willing to learn yoga. Interested groups of residents can give a missed call at 7669-400-500 to register.

Meanwhile, Jain presided over a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the arrangements to observe International Yoga Day in the district.

She said a total of 100 sites had been identified to observe the day. Of these, 80 sites are at Health and Wellness Centres and 20 at Ayurvedic centres.

Apart from this, villages where Sanjha Jal Talab (earlier Amrit Sarovars) had been set up, will also be part of the celebrations, she said.

Civil surgeon will be the nodal officer for wellness centres, while District Ayurvedic and Unani officer will be nodal officer for Ayurveda Centres and five more programmes.

The district-level event will be held at Dr Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences at Phase 6 from 6.30 am to 7.45 am. Attendees must assemble by 6 am. Similarly, the events at wellness and Ayurvedic centres have been scheduled from 6 am to 6.30 am.

