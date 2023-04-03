Two Fazilka men arrested for robbing banker of 1.2 lakh in Zirakpur

The Mohali police on Sunday arrested the two men who had robbed a banker of ₹1.2 lakh and other valuables in Zirakpur on Friday.

The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Nitin Kumar and Amit Kumar, both hailing from Fazilka. A .32-calibre pistol, along with five live cartridges and the Skoda car used in the crime, has been recovered from them, police said.

Giving details, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “On Friday, an SBI bank employee, Vikas Chopra, who was waiting to board a bus from Peerwala Chowk bus stop, was robbed of money and other valuables by two unidentified men after offering him a lift in a white Skoda car. The robbers had made him transfer ₹1 lakh through UPI and then taken him to an ATM in Dashmesh Nagar, where they withdrew ₹20,000 from his bank account at gunpoint. Before fleeing, the duo had also snatched his wallet, mobile phones and gold rings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the robbery, police had lodged an FIR under Sections 379- B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 382 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Acts.

Through swift probe, police traced the bank account used for the UPI transfer that led them to Nitin Kumar.

“Acting on a tip-off that they were present at Sigma City, Zirakpur, a police team, under the supervision of SP (Rural) Navreet Singh Virk, and guidance Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and Zirakpur SHO Simarjeet Singh, arrested them within 48 hours of the crime,” the SSP added.

He said Nitin was a history-sheeter who was named in at least five criminal cases for snatching, attempt to murder, drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are investigating whether the duo were involved in any similar robberies.