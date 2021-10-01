Mohali police book Dhakoli man for bigamy

Police have booked a Dhakoli resident for bigamy following a complaint by his second wife.

In her complaint to the Mohali SSP’s office, the complainant alleged that before their marriage, her husband had told her that his first marriage had ended in divorce. However, she later found out that he was still married to his first wife. When she confronted him, he started harassing her for dowry.

Investigating officer Sukhminder Singh said the matter was investigated by superintendent of police (headquarters), and following legal opinion, the accused was booked under Sections 376-2(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 420 (cheating) and 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) of the Indian Penal Code.