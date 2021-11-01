Mohali police book man for thrashing daughter, snatching her mobile phone

The Mataur Police have booked a saloon owner in Phase-3B2 for thrashing and snatching a mobile from his daughter.

The accused has been identified Ranjit Singh, who lives in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and runs a saloon in Phase-3B2, Mohali

The victim, Parminder Kaur, who lives in Sector 63, Chandigarh, alleged that on October 28, Ranjit, her father, took her to one of the cabins in the saloon, and abused and thrashed her and even injured on her hand. Then, he fled from the scene after taking her mobile phone. She was taken to civil hospital in Phase-6 for treatment and later informed the police and lodged a complaint against her father.

The victim stated that her mother had died when she was only four-years-old, after which his father started living in Noida with a woman and they had two children. Kaur said that she had very little contact with him and there is a rift between them as her father often fights with her.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Panchkula police arrest gang of vehicle thieves

The Panchkula Police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves with the arrest of five men and recovered two stolen SUVs in a special operation, one each from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Sunny, Sandeep and Ashok of Hisar and Surender of Sirsa. Also, Lichi Rakshap from Arunachal Pradesh, a former police constable, has been arrested for buying stolen vehicles. They have been arrested in cases of vehicle thefts reported on September 25 from Sector 21 and on October 8 from Sector 7, for which a special team of crime branch was constituted by senior officials.

Lt Gen RP Singh relinquishes command of Western Army

Lieutenant General RP Singh relinquished command of the Western Army on his superannuation on Sunday. Singh, who was commissioned into 1 mechanised infantry (1 Madras) in 1982, took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on August 1, 2019. He was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Western Command headquarters on Sunday. He is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) for his service to nation.

CItizens’ collective raises issue of air pollution

EcoSikh and Clean Air Punjab-a citizens’ collective, organised a meeting on Sunday where they appealed to all political parties to include the issue of air pollution in their election manifestos for the forthcoming assembly polls in Punjab. Over 50 prominent citizens from across the state attended the meeting.

19 docs felicitated on World Stroke Day

As many as 19 neurologists and neurosurgeons from tricity were felicitated during an event organised by Zorgers Healthcare, Mohali, on World Stroke Day. Varun Gupta, founder of Zorgers Healthcare, said, “Doctors involved in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients are instrumental in saving precious lives.”

Dhanas man held with 50.5-grams heroin

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, and recovered 50.50 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused, Sunil Kumar alias Sandy, 29, was arrested near the community centre in Dhanas on Saturday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Sarangpur police station.