Mohali police bust drug smuggler-snatcher nexus

The CIA staff of Mohali police have busted a nexus of drug smugglers and snatchers, behind over 100 snatching cases in the district, with the arrest of 13 members of three different gangs, including an associate of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg sharing details of the arrests. (HT Photo)

As many as 80 stolen mobiles, six stolen motorcycles, two cars, along with two pistols and three live cartridges, apart from 300 gm heroin, have been recovered from the 13 accused.

Among the three gangs, two comprise snatchers, while the third supplied heroin to one of the other gangs. They were nabbed by the CIA team led by SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, DSP Gursher Singh and inspector Shiv Kumar.

Their arrest came following investigation into three different FIRs registered in Mohali.

Working on a case of Arms Act and NDPS Act registered at the Sadar Kharar police station on June 3, the CIA team initially nabbed five members of the drug peddlers’ gang.

They were identified as Davinder Singh, alias Baba, 31, of Dahirpur village, Rupnagar; Ajay Kumar, 35, of Garniawali village, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh; Sandeep Singh, alias Banksar, 32, of Uttam Nagar, Khanna, Ludhiana; Jaskaranjit Singh, alias Vishal, 20, of Punia village, Banga, SBS Nagar, and Avtar Ram, alias Sunny, 29, of Punia village, SBS Nagar.

They were found in possession of 300 gm heroin, two .32-bore pistols and three live cartridges. Their cars, including a Toyota Fortuner and Maruti Suzuki Swift, were seized.

According to the police, Davinder, an associate of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, is named in nine criminal cases, including those of NDPS Act, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act. Sandeep is also facing seven criminal cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. Jaskaranjit was previously booked in two cases of rape and Arms Act.

The arrest of the drug peddlers was followed by the arrest of four snatchers, following a probe into a theft and snatching case registered at the Balongi station on June 3.

The four accused are Baljinder Singh, alias Prince, 32, of Nilon Kalan village, Ludhiana; Jasveer Singh, alias Jass, 20, of Mansa; Rajan Kumar, alias Jangu, 31, of Jaipur; and Nitin, 35, of Phase 1, Mohali. All four accused were residing in a rented accommodation in Balongi.

“The gang used to snatch mobile phones and sell them to migrant labourers through Nitin, who runs a mobile shop. After making money, the snatchers, all drug addicts, would buy heroin from Davinder and his gang members for self-consumption. Baljinder is the kingpin of the gang and is named in seven criminal cases, mostly those of theft,” said Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Meanwhile, police arrested four more snatchers of another gang in connection with a snatching case registered at the City Kharar police station on May 30.

They were identified as Harmeet Singh, alias Gola, 30; Roshan Singh, alias Sonu, 20; Jashnpreet Singh, alias Bhatti, 21, and Harminder Singh, 25, all residents of Morinda, Rupnagar.

Harmeet was also wanted in a snatching case filed at Majri, Mohali, in 2021. Police said this gang would also sell the snatched mobile phones to migrant labourers for quick money.

