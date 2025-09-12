Mohali: Police bust gang selling rented vehicles, 4 held, 8 cars seized

The Zirakpur police busted a gang and arrested four people for their alleged involvement in illegally selling rented vehicles, officials said on Thursday. The recovered vehicles have been seized and are in police custody for further verification and investigation. (HT Photo)

The mastermind of the gang, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, was apprehended from his home at Sunny Enclave, Kharar. Sandhu used to rent vehicles and later sell them, mostly in Nuh, Haryana, police said. The other three accused, Farukh, Mohammad Yusuf, and Sajid, all residents of Nuh, Haryana, were also arrested. Police said that seven more accused are still absconding.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Mahesh Kumar, who told police that the accused had taken vehicles on rent but did not pay the agreed rental amount.

During the investigation, police recovered eight cars, including one Hyundai i10, two Toyota Fortuners, two Mahindra Scorpios, and three Mahindra Thars.

Police said the main accused Harvinder Singh Sandhu operated by renting vehicles from various owners under the pretext of short-term use. Once in possession, he did not return the vehicles but instead sold them in Nuh, Haryana. Some vehicles were also transferred using fake documents to hide the illegal sale.

SP Zirakpur Jaspinider Singh said, “We have recovered eight vehicles so far, including Fortuners, Scorpios, and Thars, from the accused. Interrogations are underway to trace the remaining vehicles and arrest the other gang members involved in this racket.”

Police have registered a case under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336 (2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 340 (2) (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 341 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable under section 467), and 317 (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all accused.