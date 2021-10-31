Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali police foil gangster Preet Phagwara’s plan to kill rival

While being interrogated by Mohali police, gangster Preet Phagwara revealed his plan to murder rival Sukhi Bidhipuria. Based on information provided by him, police recovered three pistols and 73 cartridges
Mohali police said that the gangster revealed that he was planning to kill/attack his rival gang member Sukhi Bidhipuria, who is lodged in jail, while he was being presented in court. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 12:56 AM IST
By ​​​​​HT Correspondent, Mohali

While being interrogated by Mohali police, gangster Preet Phagwara revealed his plan to murder rival Sukhi Bidhipuria. Based on information provided by him, police recovered three pistols, including a foreign-made one and 73 cartridges.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal stated that Phagwara is a close and trusted aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and involved in numerous crimes like murder, robbery, gun running and drug smuggling across states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Mahal added that while investigating a few snatching cases in Kurali, police obtained the production warrant of Preet Phagwara and brought him to Mohali.The SSP said that Phagwara revealed that he was planning to kill/attack his rival gang member Sukhi Bidhipuria, who is lodged in jail. “Preet was in touch with his associates and arranged weapons and ammunition to execute the plan when Bidhipuria was being presented in court,” said Mahal.

The SSP disclosed that pistols and ammunitions were arranged from other states. A case under Arms Act was registered at Kurali (city) police station.

Speaking on Phagwara’s criminal background, Mahal said that he has been involved in criminal activities since 2014. “Initially, he was a member of Sukha Kahlwan group and used to operate Sukha Kahlwan’s Facebook profile. After Kahlwan’s killing, he joined the gang of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Thereafter, on the directions of Bhagwanpuria, he and his associates conspired with Akul Khattri, a close associate of Jaggu, to flee from police custody during a court hearing in Nawanshahr. After that, he had his associates carry out an attack on Beant Brar of Bagha Purana and injured him,” said the SSP.

Police said that they have recovered one .25 bore CZ made in Czechoslovakia along with magazine, one .32 pistol along with magazine, one .315 bore Pistol, 50 cartridges of .12 bore, 20 cartridges of .315 bore and three cartridges of .25 bore. Preet has more than 24 cases registered against him at different cities in Punjab.

