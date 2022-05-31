Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali police seize 790 gm heroin, arrest five
chandigarh news

Mohali police seize 790 gm heroin, arrest five

Two men were arrested in Kurali and three more by the Crime Investigating Agency in Kharar, said Mohali senior superintendent of police.
All five accused were produced in Mohali courts and sent to two-day police remand. (HT)
Published on May 31, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Continuing their crackdown on drug peddlers, Mohali police arrested five men after recovering a total of 790 gm heroin from their possession in Kurali and Kharar on Sunday.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said a police party had laid a naka at Ratangarh Simbal village in Kurali, where they caught Parveen Kumar, alias Ricky, of Ward Number 12, Kurali, with 25 gm heroin. On his disclosure, another 445 gm heroin was found in the possession of his aide, Dilpreet Singh of Chautuali village, Kurali, who was also arrested.

The SSP said three more men were arrested with 320 gm heroin by the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) in Kharar.

The accused were identified as Harjot Singh of Jamalpur, Ludhiana; Jagdeep Singh of Jaiton, Faridkot, and Manmeet Cheema of Gulmohar Complex, Kharar.

They were travelling in a Toyota Etios when they were stopped for checking at a naka near LIC Colony, Santemajra Road, and 320 gm heroin was recovered from their vehicle, Soni said.

All five accused were produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.

Chandigarh Police also arrested a 22-year-old youth for possessing 13 gm heroin on the Sector 17/18 dividing road on Sunday. The accused, Ritik Rotha, is a resident of Sanjauli, Shimla.

Separate FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered in all cases.

