Mohali: Post GMADA raid, ED reaches TDI office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the office of real estate developer TDI Infratech Ltd in connection with alleged irregularities in land compensation for the PR-6 road project, with the probe linked to suspected excess payments of around ₹6 crore through land transfers to relatives after the acquisition process began.

A 15-member ED team had reached the office in Sector 119 around 11am with the searches continuing late into the night. (HT File)

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The PR-6 road is a planned 200-foot-wide arterial road in Mohali, designed to connect Sector 117 on Airport Road with the Banur-Landran road.

A 15-member ED team had reached the office in Sector 119 around 11am with the searches continuing late into the night.

TDI Infratech vice-president Rohit Gogia was present at the office during the raid. Sources said the officials seized closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recordings, and mobile phones of employees and officers though some of the phones were returned after preliminary scrutiny. Mattresses were seen being brought to the premises during the evening hours, suggesting that those inside may have to stay within the premises till the raids were complete.

According to officials in the know of the matter, the company allegedly transferred land in the names of relatives after a change of land use (CLU) was granted for the land falling under the master plan, with the aim of securing compensation at rates applicable to farmers. The alleged irregularities are estimated at around ₹6 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue had earlier figured in protests by residents and residents’ welfare associations, who sought a probe into the compensation paid for the road project and action against the developer if the allegations were established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue had earlier figured in protests by residents and residents’ welfare associations, who sought a probe into the compensation paid for the road project and action against the developer if the allegations were established. {{/usCountry}}

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In an affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court in April 2026, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) alleged that TDI Infratech transferred over 6 acres to obtain compensation benefits at par with farmers after the October 14, 2020, notification under Section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

GMADA maintained that Section 11(4) prohibited such transfers after the notification and that subsequent purchasers could not acquire lawful title or interest through them. The authority alleged that compensation, otherwise restricted to ₹14 crore, rose to around ₹21 crore, imposing an additional burden of nearly ₹6 crore on the public exchequer.

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The land acquisition dispute has kept the PR-6 project stalled. TDI approached the high court in 2022, challenging the acquisition policy and seeking compensation at par with farmers. The court’s stay on civil works has held up development of the road. The ED also reportedly searched another premises in connection with a separate land-related matter. There was no official statement from the agency till the filing of this report.