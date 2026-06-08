Marking World Environment Day, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in collaboration with Verka Milk Plant, Mohali, launched a mobile milk vending van at ATS Casa Espana in a bid to curb plastic waste generated from conventional milk pouches.

Mohali: PPCB, Verka launch plastic-freemilk vending drive

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The initiative, launched under the slogan, “Doodh wahi, plastic nahi” (same milk, no plastic), seeks to encourage residents to carry reusable containers while purchasing milk. Fresh Verka milk will be available through the vending van at ₹64 per litre, making it ₹2 cheaper than milk sold in disposable plastic pouches.

According to PPCB officials the initiative forms part of the board’s wider campaign against single-use plastic and promotes sustainable consumption habits through everyday lifestyle changes. As milk is consumed daily in most households, reducing plastic packaging can have a significant cumulative impact on waste generation.

The vending machine has a capacity of around 300 litres and will operate daily at the residential complex. At full utilisation, it can eliminate nearly 600 plastic milk pouches every day from a single housing society.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that if the pilot project proves successful, similar vending facilities could be expanded to other residential societies across Mohali and later to towns and cities throughout Punjab, helping drive a long-term shift away from single-use plastic packaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that if the pilot project proves successful, similar vending facilities could be expanded to other residential societies across Mohali and later to towns and cities throughout Punjab, helping drive a long-term shift away from single-use plastic packaging. {{/usCountry}}

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