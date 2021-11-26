Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Probe ordered into axing of trees on shamlat land in Lalru
chandigarh news

Mohali: Probe ordered into axing of trees on shamlat land in Lalru

Mohali ADC Pooja Sayal has ordered an inquiry into cutting of trees spread over 100 acres of shamlat land under the Lalru nagar council in the district’s Dera Bassi subdivision
Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma alleged the nagar council in order to benefit some private persons had sold trees worth several lakhs for just 2.25 lakh in Lalru, Mohali. (Shutterstock/representative image)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Additional deputy commissioner, Mohali, Pooja Sayal has ordered an inquiry pertaining to cutting of trees spread over 100 acres of shamlat land under the Lalru nagar council in the district’s Dera Bassi subdivision.

In a letter written to the Lalru MC executive officer, the ADC has sought a report from the officers concerned, questioning as to with whose permission the trees are being cut. The report is to be submitted by Friday, failing which action will be taken as per law.

Earlier, Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, who visited the area, alleged the nagar council in order to benefit some private persons had sold these trees worth several lakhs for just 2.25 lakh.

He said during the visit to the spot, he saw that many large trees with a diameter of about two-and-a-half feet were being axed and 40-50 people had been engaged in the work for the past one week.

“This whole business us going on without the approval of the forest department. As per rules, a written assessment was to be done by the forest department before giving permission for cutting the trees from the shamlat land, after which advertisement for auctioning of trees was to be issued,” said the MLA.

Alleging the connivance of Congress leaders, Sharma said he would lodge a complaint with the Mohali deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police and forest department and push for a vigilance probe.

Bindu Rana, president, municipal council, said the shamlat land has been cleared of kikar trees and reeds (sarkanda) so that it could be allotted to 267 homeless persons. She said steps have been initiated as per rules.

Jai Singh, block officer of the forest department, Dera Bassi, said the matter of seeking clearance for the said trees was not in his notice.

