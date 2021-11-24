Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Protesting teachers block entry, exit gates of PSEB

Protesting teachers on Tuesday blocked the entry and exit gates of the PSEB in Mohali; AAP leader Anmol Gagan Mann met the protesters
The protesting teachers also raised slogans against the state government after blocking the entry and exit gates of the PSEB in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The temporary teachers, who are protesting for the past 161 days outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Phase-8, Mohali, on Tuesday did not allow the employees of the education department, Punjab complex in Phase 8, by blocking the entry and exit gates. On Monday also, the employees of PSEB were not allowed.

The protesting teachers also raised slogans against the state government. On Tuesday, AAP leader Anmol Gagan Mann met the protesters.

Addressing the protesting teachers, Mann alleged that the Punjab government was doing injustice to the teachers. She also informed about the announcements made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the teachers.

As many as 13,000 teachers have been protesting for the past 161 days demanding permanent jobs in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the PSEB employees had to use the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) route to get inside the education department. Last month itself, more than 8,800 teachers were assured to be confirmed by the government. The teachers’ paper was to be held on November 21, but the same was postponed to November 28 causing resentment among the teachers.

Teacher leader Davinder Singh Sandhu said that Congress would have to face the consequences in the forthcoming assembly elections. He said after 84 days of protest, they were assured that they would be provided permanent jobs, but nothing has been done so far.

