Mohali: PTIs block traffic on Airport Road for 7 hrs

Over 50 physical training instructors (PTI) demanding government jobs and members of farmers’ unions supporting them blocked traffic on Airport Road near Sohana for around seven hours during a protest on Sunday. The road remained blocked from both sides from 10 am to 7 pm.

The traffic was seen moving at snail’s pace and many commuters were forced to take diversions, which further added to traffic chaos. “I had to reach Zirakpur for some important work, but I am waiting to find a way to at least take a diversion,” said Sandeep Malhotra, a commuter who was stuck in traffic jam.

Condemning education minister Harjot Bains for stating that he won’t oblige protesters, leaders of farmers’ unions said they will continue supporting them till the government fulfils their promise of government jobs.

Harinder Singh, leader of Krantikari Kissan Union, Punjab, said, “The government cannot betray these PTIs, who got assurance from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last year that they will be given government jobs as soon as AAP comes into power.”

Rajpal, a PTI, said they are not happy about inconvenience caused to commuters, but the government didn’t leave them with any other option.

To maintain law and order, heavy police force, including anti-riot squad, was deployed at the protest site.

The road was cleared after senior police officials, including superintendent of police Akashdeep Singh Aulakh and DSP Harsimran Singh Bal assured the protesters of a meeting with a panel, including the education minister and senior officials of the education department in Chandigarh on October 29.

“We have cleared the road for now, but will block them again if our demand isn’t fulfilled,” said Rajpal.

Meanwhile, the protest by two PTIs on top of a water tank in Sohana entered its 13th day on Sunday.

