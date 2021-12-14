Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Punjab CM lays foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore
chandigarh news

Mohali: Punjab CM lays foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹100 crore in Mohali’s Kharar and Morinda
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also announced an additional 10 crore for the all-round development of Mohali’s Morinda.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones for projects worth 100 crore in Kharar and Morinda. The CM also announced an additional 10 crore for the all-round development of Morinda.

Laying the foundation stone of an ITI, an indoor sports hall and a football field at Tripri village in Kharar at a combined cost of Rs. 20 crore, the CM said thanked the village panchayat for donating 8 acres of land.

He said the upcoming ITI would help youth hone their skills while the indoor sports hall would comprise facilities for sports such as gymnastics, basketball, volleyball and others, thus giving a huge boost to the sporting infrastructure of the area. “The ITI building will be completed by the end of January, 2022, while the indoor sports hall would see completion by August 2022,” said Channi adding the football field would be completed by April, 2022.

At Morinda, the CM laid the foundation stone of 100% water supply, and sewerage, canal water supply and other development works at a cost of 74.32 crore, besides the new SDM office building at the cost of 5 crore which would come up in 2 acre area.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP