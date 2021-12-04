Mohali records 14 new Covid cases, highest since July 5

As many as 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, the highest single-day tally in the district since July 5, when an equal number of cases had surfaced.

While Dera Bassi recorded six cases, three cases each surfaced in Kharar and Dhakoli, and one case each was reported from Boothgarh and Gharuan.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia attributed the uptick to overcrowding in markets and violations of Covid-19 norms.

“We have already ordered closure of schools below Class 4 in Dhakoli, Gharuan and Dera Bassi, where the positivity rate is 0.2%. Our staff on Friday carried out an awareness drive regarding wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. We will start challaning the violators soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded three cases and one person tested positive in Panchkula, taking the tricity’s tally to 18 on Friday. On Thursday, only eight cases had surfaced. Meanwhile, no death was reported due to the virus. Since November 1, only four deaths have been reported, all from Mohali.

The tricity’s active caseload has gone up to 141, with 64 patients in Chandigarh, 54 in Mohali, and 23 in Panchkula.

Woman breaks quarantine after return from South Africa, booked

The Chandigarh Police on Friday booked a woman, who had recently returned from South Africa, for flouting the mandatory quarantine order.

According to the director, health services, Chandigarh the woman had returned to the city from South Africa on December 1.

Upon her arrival at the airport, she tested negative for Covid-19. However, as per central guidelines for returnees from “high risk” countries, she was asked to quarantine herself at her house in Sector 48 for seven days. She was to undergo another test on December 8, as per the standard protocol.

However on December 2, the woman broke the quarantine protocol and checked into a hotel in the afternoon. Thereafter, she again left the hotel and returned to her house in the late evening hours.

A case has been lodged against her under the Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at the Sector-49 police station.

“The UT administration is very vigilant and is adopting every measure to control the Covid-19 spread. However, people must help the administration by following all the rules and guidelines, which are ultimately for their own benefit, said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

Garg said police and other authorities concerned have been asked to take special caution about foreign returnees from specified countries at risk. “Also, hotels and guest houses within Chandigarh have been instructed to ascertain travel history of the guests for the last 15 days at time of their check-in,” he said.

Health authorities across the country are on alert in view of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa.

One vaccine dose mandatory for staff to enter Chandigarh schools

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases and the threat of its new Omicron variant, the Chandigarh education department has made it mandatory for both teaching and non-teaching staff to have taken at least one vaccine dose to enter the school premises.

Those who fail to do so can still be allowed entry, but only if they carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Action will be taken against the school head if any non-complying employee is found on the premises.

According to the order issued by district education officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur, schools will have to prepare a list of employees who have not been vaccinated. Those who have received the shot will have to show their certificate.

The move is unlikely to have any major impact on work as, according to the DEO, almost all employees have been vaccinated. “These orders were issued as per instructions of the department of personnel, UT administration, which are also being followed by other government offices. Over 99% of the department employees have been vaccinated. We will look into any special cases, wherein exemption can be given on medical grounds,” she said.

