Mohali records zero Covid case for the first time ever

Worst-hit by the pandemic in the tricity, Mohali achieved the long-awaited milestone of no fresh Covid-19 case on Saturday, a first since the contagion started in March last year.

Amid the peak of the pandemic in May, Mohali’s daily infections had shot up to 1,382 on May 10. Chandigarh logged its all-time high a day earlier with 895 cases and Panchkula on May 5 with 654 cases.

Since the infections started ebbing away, Panchkula was the first to report no case on July 17, while Chandigarh reported the achievement on August 4.

In more good news, after a virus-related death for three straight days, no fresh casualty took place in Mohali on Sunday. No fatality was reported in Chandigarh or Panchkula either.

Only two new cases in tricity

Panchkula reported no new case for the fourth consecutive day. With only Chandigarh logging two cases (Sectors 38 and 51), Sunday also witnessed tricity’s lowest single-day tally in over 18 months.

At 74, tricity’s active cases also dropped below 80 for the first time in eight weeks. The UT and Mohali both have 34 infected patients and Panchkula six.

Despite the encouraging figures, health experts have cautioned against losing guard, especially with the festive season around the corner. Covid-appropriate behaviour, including masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, must be followed to keep the third wave at bay.

With no fresh case, Mohali caseload stayed at 68,746, including 67,645 recoveries and 1,067 deaths.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,237 cases till date, with 64,384 recoveries and 819 deaths.

Of the 30,738 cases in Panchkula, 30,355 have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.