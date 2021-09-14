Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali reports Covid death after 14 days
chandigarh news

Mohali reports Covid death after 14 days

With a 60-year-old Kharar woman, who had tested positive for Covid, breathing her last on Monday, Mohali district reported a virus-related death for the first time in September
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:36 AM IST
While Mohali has recorded one Covid death this month, Chandigarh has reported four and Panchkula none. (AP/Representative image)

With a 60-year-old Kharar woman succumbing to Covid-19 on Monday, Mohali district reported a virus-related death after 14 days and for the first time this month. Last, it was on August 30 when a Covid-19 death was reported in Mohali.

In Chandigarh, four patients have died this month, while Panchkula has reported no casualty.

Meanwhile, the tricity reported 11 new cases on Monday, with six in Chandigarh and five in Mohali. Panchkula recorded no new case for the third day in a row.

In Chandigarh, infections were reported from Sectors 15 and 45 besides Manimajra. In Mohali districts, three cases surfaced in Mohali city and two in Dhakoli.

The active caseload stands at 88, with 41 patients in Mohali, 32 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. While recovery rate is above 98% across all three areas, daily positivity rate was recorded below 1%.

Chandigarh has reported 65,160 cases, of which 64,311 have been cured and 817 people have died. In Panchkula, 30,701 have tested positive, 30,309 have recovered and 377 have died. In Mohali, 68,670 cases have surfaced, 67,568 have been discharged and 1,061 have died.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: New UT home secretary joins office

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for walk-in aviary near Sukhna Lake

Coal price hike: Mohali brick kiln owners to stop production from October 1

Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP