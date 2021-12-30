Mohali resident crushed under Haryana roadways bus

A Mohali resident was crushed to death after falling off a Haryana roadways bus on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Kumar of Kambali village in Sector-65 of Mohali.

His brother-in-law, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said the incident took place when the victim had come to see off his wife and children.

“I, along with my sister and her children, was heading to our native village in Bihar. We boarded a bus from Tribune Chowk to take us to Ambala Cantt, from where we had to catch a train,” he said.

“My brother-in-law had boarded the bus. As the bus started moving, he requested the driver to stop so he could get off. The driver assured him that he would stop at the next traffic lights. When the bus reached the poultry farm lightpoint, the bus driver told Raju to get down. As Raju opened the door to get down, the bus driver sped up, and as a result Raju lost his balance and fell on the ground. His head was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus,” said the complainant.

The victim was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 31 police station. The bus driver, Jaiparkash, who hails from Rohtak, was arrested and later granted bail.