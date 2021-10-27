Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali residents get only two hours to burst crackers on Diwali
Mohali residents get only two hours to burst crackers on Diwali

Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said that bursting of crackers is allowed between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali; similar restrictions imposed on Gurpurb
In Chandigarh, the UT administration has imposed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of crackers on Diwali.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state. The fireworks timing has been restricted to 35 minutes on the Christmas and New Year Eve.

Mohali deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said that bursting of crackers is allowed between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali (November 4), and between 4am and 5am and 9pm and 10pm on Gurpurb (November 19).

In Chandigarh, the administration has imposed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of crackers while the Panchkula administration is awaiting the Haryana government’s order.

40 licences issued

Meanwhile, the Mohali district administration on Tuesday held a draw to allot 40 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers.

Kalia said the administration had received 1,192 applications for 40 licences across the district. She said the sale of crackers will be allowed only at designated places.The sale of Chinese crackers is banned.

The designated places and conditions for sale of firecrackers can be seen on the website of the district administration www.sasnagar.nic.in.

